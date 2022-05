TRIPIRAPORT VOL.2 ⟩ Ebareaalsed vennad Ayahuasca tseremoonial: visualiseerides oksemiinide keskel

«... ayahuasca isn’t strictly «natural.» Ayahuasca’s ingredients come from the rain forest, but product is human-made, designed in a lab of sorts, even if the lab was just some guys in the forest 70,000 years ago. When humans mix these plants together and cook them, they actively transform the plants into Daime; the exact moment of this change is described as the apuracao. The brew is a machine, and the cultural delivery system—the Santo Daime church, the hymns and rituals, the mythology of the vine, the art that it inspires, the performance of the shaman—is nothing but technology.» (lk 116)