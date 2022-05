Middle of May 2022 wildfires in Tyumen region, Western Siberia. It took firefighters more than a day to extinguish one of them by village of Krivodanova; more than 20 private houses were destroyed by fire in village Bachelino #wildfires2022Russia Pictures@ https://t.co/byoXbUDiHW pic.twitter.com/Asj0Q7fEyA