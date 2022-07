INTERVJUU ⟩ Suured lootused Väikeses Mariupolis: vabatahtlikke kohvikust Dnipros ja ukraina rahvuskultuurist

All books from the library of the Church of Petra Mohyly in #Mariupol were burned by the 🇷🇺 invaders.



Unique copies of 🇺🇦-language publications were kept there and now they are lost forever.



We have never been "fraternal peoples". Unlike 🇷🇺 orcs, we can read & appreciate books. pic.twitter.com/F1Ga3Yt5D2