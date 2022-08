TRIPIRAPORT VOL 5 ⟩ Mimosa tenuiflora ehk vanaema Ayahuasca tütretütar Jurema

«The pineal eye does not let itself be put together into a concordant discourse. This failure results from the excessive, disruptive energy turned loose by the pineal eye, to be dispersed outside the book in the writing of a text, whose law it will provide. This law, precisely, is one of dispersion, discord, disunity—the book's transgression as the impossibility of summing it up with a single point or of summarily laying out its contents. The pineal eye «appears» in place of summing up. In the place of: occupying the place but not filling it. The pineal eye, therefore, just as easily does not appear (is not published) in the place of summing up. The pineal eye is dismissed, following upon the failure of the book project.» (lk 118)