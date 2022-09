TRANSGRESSIIVNE KIRJANDUS ⟩ Islami müstik Rumi kirjutas luuletuse eeslist ja toatüdrukust ja see on okei

«There’s always at least one Muslim kid who comes up after my reading and thanks me for the Rumi, really thanks me like I had gone to the bottom of the ocean and rescued this treasure just for her. Not that these kids want to have sex with donkeys or even write about sex with donkeys. In fact, that’s the whole point: these poor confused ones with their little transgressions and doubts and strange ideas think that they’re such failures as Muslims and it breaks their hearts, but then immortal Rumi shows up with farm porn and puts things in perspective. Rumi’s donkey show detonates the chart against which they’ve measured themselves. Sometimes it’s the only thing that I can offer, but I do think it helps.»

Michael Muhammad KnightWilliam S. Burroughs VS. The Qur’an (2012)